Trudeau wanted to punish tow truck drivers who wouldn't tow convoy trucks

In a phone call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on February 9, the prime minister threatened a ‘serious reckoning’ for tow operators who refused to move vehicles blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, a major trade route for the auto industry.

The readout of the call between the two leaders was admitted as evidence in the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) by Alan Honner, a lawyer for the civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. 

"We'll have to figure out what to do with these tow trucks who are not doing their job and fulfilling their duties to the city- there must be a serious reckoning afterward," said the Prime Minister to Doug Ford. "If you need tow trucks, we'll get the US to help, and it will be embarrassing for us. But if the US is offering, we need to take it."

The POEC is the official examination of the Federal Government's use of the Emergencies Act which was in February to put a stop to nearly four weeks of peaceful anti-COVID mandate protests in Ottawa and other locations, like the Ambassador Bridge and at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta.

The POEC is in its fourth week of testimony. 

The POEC has heard previous testimonies that tow trucks were available to move vehicles in Ottawa and other locations. However, some operators were resistant to being involved in the operation to end the protests. 

The Federal government has maintained that the Emergencies Act was necessary to force tow operators to do the governments' bidding. 

Under existing Ontario law, police can commandeer and compel private vehicles for use.

To follow and support our independent coverage of the POEC, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com 

