Trudeau wanted to punish tow truck drivers who wouldn't tow convoy trucks

The readout of the call between the two leaders was admitted as evidence in the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) by Alan Honner, a lawyer for the civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund.

"We'll have to figure out what to do with these tow trucks who are not doing their job and fulfilling their duties to the city- there must be a serious reckoning afterward," said the Prime Minister to Doug Ford. "If you need tow trucks, we'll get the US to help, and it will be embarrassing for us. But if the US is offering, we need to take it."

The POEC is the official examination of the Federal Government's use of the Emergencies Act which was in February to put a stop to nearly four weeks of peaceful anti-COVID mandate protests in Ottawa and other locations, like the Ambassador Bridge and at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta.

David Menzies gives an update from the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor/Detroit border crossing, where truckers have blocked the bridge until the COVID mandates are lifted.

The POEC is in its fourth week of testimony.

How the Liberals manipulated facts during the Freedom Convoy to vilify peaceful protesters.

The POEC has heard previous testimonies that tow trucks were available to move vehicles in Ottawa and other locations. However, some operators were resistant to being involved in the operation to end the protests.

Acting Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Patricia Ferguson told the Commission that tow trucks were en route to Ottawa to clear trucks from Wellington St. prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The Federal government has maintained that the Emergencies Act was necessary to force tow operators to do the governments' bidding.

“The plan that I was developing was based on existing authorities.”



Ottawa Police Superintendent Robert Bernier testifies they had plans to take action with the protests, which included willing tow truck drivers to assist the police, before the Emergencies Act was invoked.

Under existing Ontario law, police can commandeer and compel private vehicles for use.

Ottawa police Superintendent Robert Bernier says that the Emergencies Act was not necessary to compel tow truck drivers and to clear protesters from Ottawa.

