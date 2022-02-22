Trudeau would see the death of Canada's constitutional democracy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the ongoing civil liberties crisis in Canada and the extraordinary powers that Justin Trudeau has granted himself under the Emergencies Act.

These are the darkest days. Trudeau says if you don't like it, well just wait three years and run for office: "What you can do is vote. What you can do is run for office. That's how change happens in a democracy." No, democracy is not one day of voting every four years, punctuating an authoritarian ruler. Democracy is a set of processes and checks and balances, a set of guaranteed constitutional rights that cannot be overridden, even if you have a majority vote. My favourite example of majority rule versus a constitutional democracy is if you are walking down an alley and two muggers stop you. We all know it's a crime if they say, you know, your money or your life. But what if the two muggers said, "no, no, no, we're going to have a vote, and there's two of us from one of you. Let's have a vote if you give us your money or not — two against one, give us your money." That's not democracy. I mean, it is theoretically a very literal democracy, but what we have is a constitutional democracy where certain rights cannot be taken away, even if the two muggers have a vote on it. And that's what Trudeau doesn't understand. He doesn't actually believe in democracy. He believes in authoritarian rule, punctuated by a vote every four years. He's wrong.

