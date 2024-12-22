Trudeau's closest allies fleeing sinking Liberal ship: Robbie Picard

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The start of the week-that-was in Ottawa began with a seismic shift in the Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus' Liberal government. Out was Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a longtime associate of Trudeau's, only hours before she was expected to deliver the Liberals' fall economic update.

The shakeup comes as Trudeau trails badly behind the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives in national polling. Things are so bad that even NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has now secured his gold-plated government pension, has vowed to support a non-confidence motion against the Liberals.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, friend of the show Robbie Picard, noted advocate for Canada's oil and gas sector through his work at Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine, joined host Sheila Gunn Reid for a look at what's happened to the Liberals as President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in just under a month from now.

Discussing Freeland's decision to bow out of Trudeau's cabinet, Robbie said to her credit, she was loyal to the prime minister. Sheila countered that assertion, suggesting that Freeland was abandoning the PM at an opportunistic moment for herself.

“That could be it too,” he said. The divisions among the Liberals, seemingly coming to the surface in the wake of Trump's threat to tariff Canadian goods should the border not be secured, were easily avoidable, Robbie added:

All I know is that key people around Trudeau are no longer around Trudeau. All the ministers have way too big of portfolios now, we don't even know what they're doing. Here's the thing about the tariff threat, which I find hilarious. It's really not that much of a threat — get your borders in check. It's simple. Do what Danielle Smith did, hire sheriffs, report back to Trump, and say, 'look, here's what we're doing on our side of the border, we get this. But by the way, this many handguns came in from your side. What can you do on that end?' How can we make it so our borders function better, for the largest unprotected border in the world — two of the most peaceful existence of countries in history. Maybe there's a way we can actually open the borders more and deal with the crime.