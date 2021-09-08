Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

UPDATE: Debates' Commission accepts our journalist's negative COVID test after emergency court hearing

BREAKING: Our reporter Alexa Lavoie will be allowed into the debate tonight after an emergency hearing.

  By Rebel News
  September 08, 2021
UPDATE: Debates' Commission accepts our journalist's negative COVID test after emergency court hearing
UPDATE 4:20 p.m. ET: Trudeau's commission has agreed to accept Alexa's PCR test.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m. ET: The Federal Court is holding an emergency hearing to deal with the Commission's refusal.

Justin Trudeau’s Leaders' Debates Commission is demanding that our reporters take a new PCR test that will not be ready for 24 hours — and the French language debate is tonight.

Our lawyer is contacting the judge right now.

Trudeau’s hand-picked Commission originally banned Rebel News from attending this election's debates (again!), but after a September 7 court date, Justice Elizabeth Heneghan agreed with our lawyers that the commission's ban was wrong.

But now, the Commission is refusing to accept our reporter Alexa Lavoie's negative antigen test.

Rebel News will be LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT for tonight's French language federal leaders' debate.

