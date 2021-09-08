UPDATE: Debates' Commission accepts our journalist's negative COVID test after emergency court hearing

By Ezra Levant LET US REPORT BREAKING NEWS: We beat Trudeau in court today! We had to crowdfund our own legal defence. If you can help us, please donate to our legal fund. 1546 Donors

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. ET: Trudeau's commission has agreed to accept Alexa's PCR test.

Trudeau has spent more than a million dollars trying to keep us out, and even stooped to a desperate "Covid" excuse. But in the end, they have bent their will to the court. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

UPDATE 4:10 p.m. ET: The Federal Court is holding an emergency hearing to deal with the Commission's refusal.

Justin Trudeau’s Leaders' Debates Commission is demanding that our reporters take a new PCR test that will not be ready for 24 hours — and the French language debate is tonight.

Our lawyer is contacting the judge right now.

Trudeau’s hand-picked Commission originally banned Rebel News from attending this election's debates (again!), but after a September 7 court date, Justice Elizabeth Heneghan agreed with our lawyers that the commission's ban was wrong.

But now, the Commission is refusing to accept our reporter Alexa Lavoie's negative antigen test.

CONTEMPT OF COURT: Trudeau’s debates commission refuses to accept the Federal Court’s ruling. They demand that our reporters take a new PCR test that will not be ready for 24 hours — and the debate is tonight. Our lawyer is contacting the judge right now. https://t.co/A1HVDij0EA — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

Our lead reporter at the debates, Alexa Lavoie, just took a rapid antigen test and was negative. Trudeau’s staff refuses to accept that. They are demanding that she takes a PCR test that they know won’t be ready till the debate is over. They’re in contempt of court. pic.twitter.com/GtA7T0iewI — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

Deborah Grey & David Johnston have their names associated with this fiasco. They should have resigned after the court ruling — their second loss in a row. But standing by silently as their staff defy the court? What a weird way to end their otherwise dignified careers. pic.twitter.com/K3H1y48o3x — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

Yesterday, Trudeau’s lawyer @ewa_krajewska from @BLGLaw told the judge they could accredit us up until the very last minute. Today they tell us we need to have our reporters take a 24- to 48-hour PCR test to get into tonight’s debates. Why did Trudeau’s lawyer lie to the judge? pic.twitter.com/qEPlaZg8Ue — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

BREAKING: Right now the Federal Court is holding ANOTHER emergency hearing (by phone) to deal with Trudeau’s debate commission refusing entry to our reporter despite this morning’s court order. Trudeau’s lawyer is citing “Covid”. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021

Rebel News will be LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT for tonight's French language federal leaders' debate.