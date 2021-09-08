UPDATE: Debates' Commission accepts our journalist's negative COVID test after emergency court hearing
BREAKING: Our reporter Alexa Lavoie will be allowed into the debate tonight after an emergency hearing.
UPDATE 4:20 p.m. ET: Trudeau's commission has agreed to accept Alexa's PCR test.
UPDATE: The case management hearing is over. Trudeau's commission has agreed to accept Alexa's PCR test.— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
Trudeau has spent more than a million dollars trying to keep us out, and even stooped to a desperate "Covid" excuse. But in the end, they have bent their will to the court.
UPDATE 4:10 p.m. ET: The Federal Court is holding an emergency hearing to deal with the Commission's refusal.
Justin Trudeau’s Leaders' Debates Commission is demanding that our reporters take a new PCR test that will not be ready for 24 hours — and the French language debate is tonight.
Our lawyer is contacting the judge right now.
Trudeau’s hand-picked Commission originally banned Rebel News from attending this election's debates (again!), but after a September 7 court date, Justice Elizabeth Heneghan agreed with our lawyers that the commission's ban was wrong.
But now, the Commission is refusing to accept our reporter Alexa Lavoie's negative antigen test.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Trudeau’s debates commission refuses to accept the Federal Court’s ruling. They demand that our reporters take a new PCR test that will not be ready for 24 hours — and the debate is tonight. Our lawyer is contacting the judge right now. https://t.co/A1HVDij0EA— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
Our lead reporter at the debates, Alexa Lavoie, just took a rapid antigen test and was negative. Trudeau’s staff refuses to accept that. They are demanding that she takes a PCR test that they know won’t be ready till the debate is over. They’re in contempt of court. pic.twitter.com/GtA7T0iewI— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
Deborah Grey & David Johnston have their names associated with this fiasco. They should have resigned after the court ruling — their second loss in a row. But standing by silently as their staff defy the court? What a weird way to end their otherwise dignified careers. pic.twitter.com/K3H1y48o3x— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
Yesterday, Trudeau’s lawyer @ewa_krajewska from @BLGLaw told the judge they could accredit us up until the very last minute. Today they tell us we need to have our reporters take a 24- to 48-hour PCR test to get into tonight’s debates. Why did Trudeau’s lawyer lie to the judge? pic.twitter.com/qEPlaZg8Ue— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
BREAKING: Right now the Federal Court is holding ANOTHER emergency hearing (by phone) to deal with Trudeau’s debate commission refusing entry to our reporter despite this morning’s court order. Trudeau’s lawyer is citing “Covid”.— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 8, 2021
Rebel News will be LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT for tonight's French language federal leaders' debate.
