Trudeau's fall budget update is a 'disaster': Franco Terrazzano

With the Trudeau Liberals finally releasing the fall economic update, deficit spending ballooned all the way to $62 billion. The budget was so bad it even led to the departure of deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who said she could no longer support Trudeau's increasingly reckless spending.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joined Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his thoughts on the Liberals latest expenditures.

Looking at how the incoming Trump administration in the United States is addressing the bloated bureaucracy through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), helmed by savvy business leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Ezra asked Franco if Canada is in need of something similar.

A new department isn't necessarily something Canada, needs, he said. Nevertheless, tackling the bureaucracy, which vastly expanded under Trudeau, is key to steering the country back in the right direction, as Franco explained:

We don't need a newly created government department in Ottawa per se, but the mandate of DOGE should be followed in Canada. So, number one, start with the littles things. I don't know, don't spend millions of dollars on government podcasts that nobody listens to. Don't spend $8 million building a barn. Don't spend more money in four days when you go over to Europe than what the average Canadian family spends on food in four years. Then, you've got to do the big thing, right? And the big thing is dismantling the bureaucracy. Trudeau has added 108,000 extra government bureaucrats in less than a decade. He has ballooned the cost of the federal bureaucracy by 73% in less than a decade — you have to cut the number of government employees. Then, you have to end corporate welfare. Cut taxes, don't hand corporate welfare to multinational corporations. And then you have to do some other stuff too, like getting out of the business of business.