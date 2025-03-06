The Federal Court has dismissed a constitutional challenge to the Prime Minister's 11-week prorogation of Parliament. He paused all federal business in the House of Commons and Senate on January 6 to counter infighting from his ranks.

Trudeau was set to leave the top position on March 9, but will remain on indefinitely to facilitate a transition of power. Meanwhile, Lawyers at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are currently reviewing the 96-page decision.

John Carpay, president and CEO of the Justice Centre, earlier questioned the validity of an 11-week prorogation. “It’s for the benefit of the Liberal Party of Canada … and elect a new leader,” he said.

Their internal discord does not transcend the struggles of everyday Canadians, Eva Chipiuk, a Barrister and Solicitor, wrote in a post to social media. “Let’s give the people back their House!!”

The Lesson?

Prorogation cannot be abused to dodge accountability—whether in the UK, Canada, or anywhere else. Democracy demands transparency, not shutdowns. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Five years ago, the UK Supreme Court ruled then-prime minister Boris Johnson exceeded his powers by proroguing Parliament. Like Trudeau, Johnson also presided over a minority government at the time.

He similarly prorogued Parliament for five weeks after most MPs disagreed with a hard-exit from the European Union, says Carpay. “Court actions were filed and they made their way quickly [through the courts].”

“It wasn’t about routine procedure—it was about avoiding scrutiny,” said Rebel News Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid. Blocking MPs from debating national crises is unconstitutional.

The move backfired, and U.K. Parliament was immediately recalled, though Chief Justice Paul Crampton was unsure Canada faced the same crisis. Thursday's decision confirms that skepticism.

"the longer parliament stands prorogued the greater the risk of unaccountable government" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 13, 2025

Legal experts have repeatedly called on Trudeau to “prioritize unity” over “party politics,” noting his attempts to dodge accountability were unlawful.

The Applicants requested the Liberal government to “immediately resume sitting to protect Canada’s interests in light of threatened actions by the United States.” President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs over concerns at the southern border.

Justice Crampton acknowledged the trade war poses an “unprecedented threat” towards Canada, and that “compelling reasons” exist for the court hearings.

Formal reasons for prorogation must be provided to Parliament within 20 days of the commencement of the next session, therefore Trudeau is not yet obligated to justify his decision.

The prorogation was called - in part- SPECIFICALLY TO PREVENT PARLIAMENT FROM HOLDING THE GOVT OT ACCOUNT.



The Liberals were withholding Green Slush Fund documents ordered to be turned over to the House which may contain evidence of crimes in the order of hundreds of millions… https://t.co/WFu8f4oezc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 14, 2025

Despite pleas from the opposition regarding the trade war, Trudeau refused to recall Parliament for an emergency session. Cabinet cautioned the trade war could kill over a million Canadian jobs, with economists predicting at least two years of economic stagnation.

The prime minister is “making rogue decisions to suspend the businesses of the people’s House for his own pleasure,” said Chipiuk.

Justice Crampton then asked how Parliament could hold the government to account if it’s not sitting. Attorney General Arif Virani said that Parliament will hold the government to account when they return on March 24, though unverified reports suggest a snap election may be called before long.

Minister Virani earlier claimed that proroguing Parliament did not obstruct the fulfillment of federal duties, including a $1.3 billion border plan to address illegal immigration and fentanyl exports into America, which requires parliamentary approval.

The prime minister cannot approve new spending without majority approval from the House of Commons.