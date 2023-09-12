Trudeau's Governor General is weaponizing her political power

Watch new episodes every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked back on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and touched on how politicized the world has become.

Referring to Robert Conquest's laws of politics, the host looked at how Governor General Mary Simon is blaming unnamed media outlets for Residential School "denialism," as reported by Blacklock's Reporter.

Making the point that Simon is using Conquest's third law in an effort to politicize a formerly apolitical position, Ezra said: