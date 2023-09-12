Trudeau's Governor General is weaponizing her political power
Mary Simon is weaponizing the traditionally apolitical role of Governor General, says Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked back on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and touched on how politicized the world has become.
Referring to Robert Conquest's laws of politics, the host looked at how Governor General Mary Simon is blaming unnamed media outlets for Residential School "denialism," as reported by Blacklock's Reporter.
Making the point that Simon is using Conquest's third law in an effort to politicize a formerly apolitical position, Ezra said:
To say that anyone who criticizes or asks skeptical questions about Residential Schools is a "denier" is a terrible form of political censorship, which I think is exactly the goal.
Our own Drea Humphrey, who is Indigenous herself, went to Kamloops to do a documentary on the alleged "mass grave" there.
Is Drea a "denier" because she sought to have proof of the exaggerated claims hundreds of bodies in a "mass grave"? That's what [NDP Leader] Jagmeet Singh said about it.
Do we now control ideas by banning denialism? Do we also ban hoaxes, like what was clearly perpetrated in Kamloops and other places?
