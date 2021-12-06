Trudeau's office emails on Keystone XL were REALLY bad

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

It was a pretty safe presumption that Justin Trudeau was more than happy to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to die on the desk of American president Joe Biden.

Now we have the documents to prove it.

The Biden White House was clear about the fate of Keystone XL, even issuing a statement just two days before Trudeau's first official meeting with the rambling kid sniffer-in-chief:

We’ve also taken action to protect Tribal lands: revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline; preserving and protecting their sacred homeland, including Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante. It’s part of who we are as a nation. And I’m grateful to the Tribes who led the effort.

But instead of acting in the best interest of the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs, new documents show that Trudeau had no communications strategy regarding KXL and the American administration, seemingly happy to let Biden do the dirty work of blocking Alberta oil and gas for him.

Rebel News asked for “all briefing notes, emails, messages and communications regarding the Keystone XL pipeline from the Office of the Privy Council from November 1, 2019, to March 12, 2021.”

In nearly 18 months, with Keystone being a hot issue during a US election, Trudeau had only two written briefings about Keystone XL, making up 22 pages of documents.

Neither briefing was regarding the American treatment of the pipeline. Both briefings were related to a strongly worded letter from the Alberta premier that prompted a February 1, 2020 phone call with Jason Kenney.

After cancelling the cross-border pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta as one of his first acts on the job, Biden has recently called on OPEC to increase oil production to deal with rising oil prices.

VIEW THE DOCUMENTS HERE: