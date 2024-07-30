Trump agrees to FBI interview in Pennsylvania assassination attempt probe

The FBI's findings have shed light on Crooks' activities leading up to the July 13 attack. The day before the shooting, he practiced at a local range with the weapon used in the assault. Authorities later discovered explosive devices in his car and home, with those in the vehicle capable of detonation but disabled.

Could Kamala beat Trump? Rebel News' @SarahCStock asks residents of Niagara Falls, New York if they think @KamalaHarris is strong enough to defeat Trump in the presidential election this November. https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/smRxlHN0Qn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2024