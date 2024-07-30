Trump agrees to FBI interview in Pennsylvania assassination attempt probe
The ongoing investigation has revealed the gunman's extensive planning and research prior to the attack.
President Donald Trump has consented to an FBI interview regarding the attempted assassination he survived earlier this month in Pennsylvania, authorities revealed Monday.
The investigation has uncovered evidence of extensive planning, including the purchase of chemical precursors for explosive devices and the deployment of a drone near the rally site. While a clear motive remains elusive, investigators found that Crooks had researched mass attacks, explosive devices, and high-profile public figures online.
I interviewed the guy that had a sign calling Trump's would be assassin "an American hero".— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 19, 2024
"He had a good judgement of character and thought that Trump is a dictator."https://t.co/iGCIlf59v6. pic.twitter.com/hvMUdTSnjA
"We want to get his perspective on what he observed," Rojek stated, referring to the upcoming interview with Trump. The former president, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News he expects the interview to take place on Thursday.
The FBI's findings have shed light on Crooks' activities leading up to the July 13 attack. The day before the shooting, he practiced at a local range with the weapon used in the assault. Authorities later discovered explosive devices in his car and home, with those in the vehicle capable of detonation but disabled.
Could Kamala beat Trump? Rebel News' @SarahCStock asks residents of Niagara Falls, New York if they think @KamalaHarris is strong enough to defeat Trump in the presidential election this November. https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/smRxlHN0Qn— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2024
The incident resulted in one fatality and two injuries among rallygoers, with Trump sustaining a minor ear injury. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the full sequence of events and address security concerns for future political gatherings.
- By Ezra Levant
GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.