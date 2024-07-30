Trump agrees to FBI interview in Pennsylvania assassination attempt probe

The ongoing investigation has revealed the gunman's extensive planning and research prior to the attack.

President Donald Trump has consented to an FBI interview regarding the attempted assassination he survived earlier this month in Pennsylvania, authorities revealed Monday.

The interview, part of standard protocol for victims in criminal investigations, comes as new details emerge about the gunman's preparation and the security lapses surrounding the incident, the Associated Press reports.
Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, disclosed that the agency has conducted over 450 interviews to build a profile of the assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Described as "highly intelligent" but reclusive, Crooks reportedly had minimal social interactions beyond his family.

The investigation has uncovered evidence of extensive planning, including the purchase of chemical precursors for explosive devices and the deployment of a drone near the rally site. While a clear motive remains elusive, investigators found that Crooks had researched mass attacks, explosive devices, and high-profile public figures online.

"We want to get his perspective on what he observed," Rojek stated, referring to the upcoming interview with Trump. The former president, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told Fox News he expects the interview to take place on Thursday.

The FBI's findings have shed light on Crooks' activities leading up to the July 13 attack. The day before the shooting, he practiced at a local range with the weapon used in the assault. Authorities later discovered explosive devices in his car and home, with those in the vehicle capable of detonation but disabled.

Meanwhile, Senator Chuck Grassley has released text messages revealing communication among local law enforcement about a suspicious individual, later identified as Crooks, observed more than an hour before the shooting. These messages have raised questions about potential security lapses and missed opportunities to intervene.

The incident resulted in one fatality and two injuries among rallygoers, with Trump sustaining a minor ear injury. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the full sequence of events and address security concerns for future political gatherings.

 

