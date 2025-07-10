Trump backs away from Epstein disclosure: will we ever get answers?

Questions still surround the death of convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and controversy has been swirling around the Trump administration's efforts — or lack thereof, according to some — to release information on the case.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said the strange circumstances around Epstein's private island, which included a pagan-like temple, “felt like something out of a Tom Cruise movie, Eyes Wide Shut.”

The trafficking of underage girls “became a political issue,” he said, given the numerous politicians listed among Epstein's contacts.

Releasing the secrets surrounding the case became a campaign promise from Donald Trump, along with other state secrets like files associated with the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy.

Because of how large Epstein's operation was, and how long it went on for, including a past court case two decades ago, “it's thought that he must have had the cooperation of a government entity” like America's CIA, the U.K.'s MI5 or Israel's Mossad.

But “Epstein died or was killed before he could spill the beans,” Ezra said.

Now, after being voted back into office, “the word is: there's nothing to see here,” he remarked.

With so many questions still remaining, “the whole thing looked like such a coverup,” especially given Epstein's affiliation with so many rich, powerful and influential figures.

“What's going on?” Ezra wondered. “If we don't know now, how will we ever know in the future? Don't we have a right to know?”