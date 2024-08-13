Trump backs Elon Musk's idea for commission to slash government waste

AP Photo / Matt Rourke

Former President Donald Trump expressed enthusiasm for tech mogul Elon Musk's proposal to establish a Government Efficiency Commission aimed at eliminating wasteful government spending. The exchange took place during a widely-followed conversation on X Spaces on Monday evening.

Musk, who owns X and leads companies including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, initiated the discussion by linking government overspending to inflation.

"Inflation comes from government overspending, because the checks never bounce when it's written by the government," Musk explained, adding that if government spending outpaces revenue, it leads to an increased money supply, resulting in inflation when it exceeds the growth of goods and services.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Musk stated, "We're currently adding, I think, a trillion dollars to the deficit roughly every 100 days. And you know, the interest payments on the national debt have now exceeded the defense budget."

The tech entrepreneur then proposed the creation of a Government Efficiency Commission to evaluate all government spending and eliminate inefficiencies, with the goal of bringing government finances back into balance.

Elon Musk tells Trump that he would like to work on a Government Efficiency Commission to cut out wasteful government spending that is driving inflation.



Trump responds by saying, "I'd love it" and calls Musk "the greatest cutter" of inefficiencies inside organizations. pic.twitter.com/wiGMy4PfFM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2024

When asked if he agreed with the need for such a commission, Trump responded affirmatively. Musk further elaborated on the concept, saying, "I think it would be great to just have a Government Efficiency Commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that the taxpayer money, the taxpayer's hard earned money, is spent in a good way."

In a move that caught attention, Musk offered his personal assistance, stating, "And I'd be happy to help out on such a commission if it were formed."

Trump enthusiastically endorsed the idea and Musk's potential involvement, responding, "I'd love it. You're the greatest cutter."