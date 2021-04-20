Trump blasts Biden immigration policy, says failure at border “could destroy our country”

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump heavily criticized sitting President Joe Biden in an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, saying that the current border crisis is so severe it could “destroy our country.”

Trump’s remarks were prompted by the Fox News host asking how dangerous the situation on the border was. Hannity asked Trump what the media would have done if he was responsible for “cages” that are “overflowing with kids in the middle of a pandemic.”

“They would not stand for it. And they’re playing it down as much as they can play it down. It’s a horrible situation, could destroy our country,” Trump said. “People are pouring in. But you’ll see something as the months go by like you’ve never seen before. Already it’s like you’ve never seen before. There’s never been anything like what’s happened at our border. And people are coming in by the tens of thousands.”

“They’re walking in … all they had to do was leave it alone,” Trump added. “If he’d left it alone, we were setting record positive numbers. And people would have to come in legally. And, you know, the other thing that people don’t talk about you, human trafficking and drugs. That’s double, triple, then quadruples coming in because that’s pouring in right now. Drugs are pouring in.”

“We had it so tight, we were doing so well,” said the former president. “All he had to do was leave it alone. Stay in Mexico [referring to the policy requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting a decision] was a big deal. You know, that wasn’t easy to get. We went through court systems. We went through everything.”

“The wall, getting the wall built and the wall we — we’re up to almost 500 miles and completing it was very easy. That was going to be just routine. It would have been done routinely. The contracts were already there, the materials there, it was going to be done very quickly. And we got delayed for two-and-a-half years because we were sued by Nancy Pelosi and Congress not to build the wall. I wanted to see if we want all of this as we want everything. And then they don’t finish the wall.”

Trump also slammed Biden for ending the travel ban which prevented people from countries designated to be hotspots of terrorism from entering the United States.

“They’re ending the ban,” Trump said. “They’ve already ended it, so that people can come in from dangerous countries. But if you take a look at what’s happening with the Middle East, many people from the Middle East are coming in through our southern border alongside of Mexico. What they’re doing is insane. They’re going to destroy our country.”