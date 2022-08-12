Trump calls FBI search for 'nuclear weapons' docs a 'Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia'

AP Photo/Ben Gray, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former President Donald Trump slammed a report from the Washington Post claiming that the FBI raided his mansion in Florida in search of documents containing nuclear secrets.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax,” said Trump in a Truth Social post Friday morning.

The claim was first reported by the Washington Post, which cited unnamed sources close to the investigation hours after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he personally approved of the search warrant executed on Monday at Mar-a-Lago.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more,” Trump wrote.

“Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christopher Steele Dossier!”

Although the Washington Post made the claim that the raid involved a search for nuclear weapon secrets, it did not specify whether the weapons were American or foreign. Furthermore, the report did not disclose what the FBI recovered during the raid.