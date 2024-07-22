Trump calls for GOP compensation 'for fraud' following Biden's withdrawal
'So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again,' the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform.
President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the Republican Party should be "reimbursed for fraud" after the Democratic Party and its media allies compelled them to invest millions in campaigning against President Joe Biden, despite being fully aware that he was unfit for another term.
Trump expressed this view through a post on Truth Social, shortly after Biden announced his decision to not pursue re-election in 2024 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.
“So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again,” Trump said. “Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?”
The former president had recently suggested in a post that the second debate, initially planned for September broadcast on ABC, should instead be aired on Fox News.
TRUMP: "You can't stop MAGA"https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbO pic.twitter.com/KliL9Qoigg— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024
“My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September,” he posted. “Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!”
While Biden and influential Democrats like former President Bill Clinton and two-time nominee Hillary Clinton have supported Harris, some have criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for potentially bypassing voters and unilaterally "anointing" Harris without their input.
- By Ezra Levant
