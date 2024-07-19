Trump calls for unity in RNC speech, days after assassination attempt
'I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,' Donald Trump said in his speech to the Republican National Convention.
Five days after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump delivered an impassioned plea for national unity as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the 2024 GOP National Convention in Milwaukee.
"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump declared to the packed Fiserv Forum and viewers at home. He emphasized the need to heal societal divisions, stating, "The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart."
The recent shooting at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, which left one spectator and the assailant dead, significantly impacted the convention's tone. Trump recounted the harrowing experience, saying, "As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life." He added, "There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe, because I had God on my side."
Reflecting on his survival, Trump stated, "I am not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment."
In a poignant moment, Trump honored Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief killed at the rally, by displaying his helmet and firefighting jacket on stage. The former president announced raising over $6 million for Comperatore's family and those injured in the attack.
Trump also acknowledged his wife Melania's call for unity in a letter to America, praising it as "beautiful" and suggesting it could become part of the Republican platform. He extended gratitude to his family and running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio.
Addressing the political climate, Trump urged, "We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement. In that spirit, the Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponizing the Justice System and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy, especially since that is not true."
While criticizing the current administration's policies, Trump notably refrained from repeatedly using President Biden's name, instead focusing on issues such as inflation, border security, and international conflicts. He stated, "It is time for a change. We simply cannot sustain four more years of this administration."
The convention showcased party unity, featuring speeches from former rivals Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley in support of Trump's candidacy. Trump reminded supporters that "the MAGA movement has never been about me, it has always been about you. It has always been about the hardworking, patriotic citizens of America."
- By Ezra Levant
