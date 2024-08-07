Trump calls Harris-Walz ticket 'communist' in response to VP pick

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, Trump described Walz as "a very liberal man" and "a shocking pick." He added, "I could not be more thrilled," suggesting the selection might benefit his own campaign, reports the Daily Wire.

Trump drew comparisons between Walz and Senator Bernie Sanders, characterizing the Minnesota governor as "a smarter version" of Harris. "There's never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately," Trump stated.

Walz has faced criticism for his progressive stances, including support for gender procedures on minors and pro-abortion policies. He also established a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) council that described the U.S. as systemically racist.

The governor's handling of the 2020 Minneapolis riots, which resulted in significant property damage, has also come under scrutiny. Critics argue Walz attempted to deflect blame onto city leaders for the delayed response to the unrest.

Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, echoed these sentiments, telling reporters, "This is a person who listened to the Hamas wing of her own party in selecting a nominee." Vance criticized Walz's proposed policies on manufacturing, energy, and law enforcement.

The Trump campaign further attacked Walz, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referring to him as a "West Coast wannabe" attempting to reshape Minnesota in California's image.