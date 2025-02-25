Trump calls Trudeau 'a loser,' says he'd keep O Canada as 51st state anthem

While discussing the finale of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off — in which Canada defeated the United States in overtime — President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “a nice guy” but was “a loser” and “always has been.”

Trump also remarked about how much he Canada's national anthem, and, sticking to his gibes about the country becoming a U.S. state, vowed to find a way to keep the anthem.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid debated whether Trudeau actually is a “loser” and the U.S. president's remarks about O Canada.

“When you're speaking 'loser', if (Trudeau's) job is to become the prime minister, he has been a winner,” David admitted. “I'm just calling it like I see it, Sheila.”

“It's not winners or losers,” Sheila responded, saying Trump was using the word in a less literal sense. “It's just the kind of person you are. Are you just 'a bit of a loser' — I feel like he is, he failed upwards his entire life.”

When it comes to Trump's comments about the anthem, “the whole point of that speech was just to ambitiously troll Justin Trudeau,” Sheila said.

“You know what, I love Trump and I love the trolling,” David added. “But I gotta take issue — to be factually correct, 95% of our goods comes from the United States? I'll tell you, whenever I'm in a Dollarama or Walmart, I'd say 95% comes from China.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here on RebelNews.com.