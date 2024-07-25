Trump campaign challenges Harris's access to Biden's $100 million war chest
The former president's lawyers have filed an FEC complaint, alleging the 'largest campaign finance violation in American history.'
President Donald Trump's legal team has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) challenging Vice President Kamala Harris's apparent takeover of President Joe Biden's campaign committee and its substantial funds.
The complaint, submitted by Trump's general counsel David A. Warrington, argues that Harris cannot legally assume control of nearly $100 million in campaign donations by simply changing the name on Biden's campaign committee documents, the Daily Wire reports.
"This is little more than a thinly veiled $91.5 million excessive contribution from one presidential candidate to another," Warrington wrote in the complaint. He added that federal candidate committees are limited to $2,000 contributions to other federal candidates.
The controversy stems from recent filings by the Biden campaign treasurer, who amended Biden's statement of candidacy to replace his name with Harris's. The campaign also changed the committee's name to "Harris for President" while retaining the same committee ID.
Trump's lawyers contend this move violates campaign finance laws, as there is no provision for one candidate to take over another's candidacy through amendments. They argue that Harris's actions amount to an excessive contribution from Biden's campaign to hers.
The complaint also raises concerns about the legality of transferring funds if Biden is deemed to have ended his candidacy, noting that candidates are prohibited from keeping contributions for elections in which they do not participate.
Trump's legal team has called for the matter to be referred to the Department of Justice, characterizing it as "an attempted fraud on the Commission" and "a conspiracy to obstruct the lawful functions of the United States."
The FEC, currently led by a Republican chair and evenly split between the two major parties, requires a majority vote to take action on the complaint.
- By Ezra Levant
