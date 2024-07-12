Trump challenges Biden to televised cognitive test showdown

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

By David Menzies Sell the LCBO! The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO! REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO! Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

Former President Donald Trump has thrown down the gauntlet, proposing a joint cognitive test with President Joe Biden to be potentially broadcast on television. The 78-year-old Trump made this bold suggestion during an appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," as the 81-year-old Biden faces mounting pressure from within his own party to step aside.

"I am cognitively great, perfect," Trump declared, adding, "I suggest that we go in together and do a cognitive test. We'll do it together, like a team." When asked about taking the test on television, Trump responded, "I would do whatever they want."

This challenge comes in the wake of Biden's widely criticized performance in the June 27 CNN debate, where he made several gaffes and struggled to answer questions coherently. Trump seized on these missteps, stating, "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, and I don't think he knows what he said either."

President Trump suggests a televised cognitive test with Biden during interview with @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton: "I am cognitively great. Perfect. And I’ve had tests. I suggest that we go in together and do a cognitive test… We’ll do it together, like a team." pic.twitter.com/AdLO2UIkEf — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 12, 2024

The debate has sparked panic among Democrats, with many questioning Biden's ability to campaign effectively against Trump and potentially serve until 2029. A subsequent interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos did little to allay these concerns.

Adding to the controversy, the White House recently had to correct a false statement about Biden's medical check-up, the Daily Wire reported. The president reportedly told Democratic governors he was examined by a doctor following the debate, contradicting his press secretary's previous statement.