Trump: China should pay $10 trillion in reparations for allowing pandemic to happen

With calls for reparations flying from left to right, former U.S. President Donald Trump has a big request for China: pay $10 trillion in global reparations for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release on Thursday, Trump declared that he was “proven right (once again)” over his criticism of the World Health Organization’s original report into the origins of the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, which he said “was flawed and must be redone, this time by a truly transparent investigation.”

“We were right about the China Virus from the beginning, and now the entire world sees it,” wrote the former president. “This is why the Chinese Communist Party should pay $10 Trillion in global reparations for what they allowed to happen, the worst event in world history.”

Trump used the press release as an opportunity to speak out against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was his advisor on matters relating to the pandemic. Trump called out the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, who is currently serving in the same role in the Biden administration, for referring to attacks on his character as an attack on “science” itself.

“Even here in the United States, the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci were wrong about the Wuhan Lab and China’s role the entire time,” said Trump. “Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci’s advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)?”

Trump said: “Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is ‘science,’ when in fact he is merely science fiction!”