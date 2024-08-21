Trump considers RFK Jr. for cabinet role amid campaign shifts

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah and AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has expressed openness to including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration should he secure a second term in office. This development comes on the heels of Kennedy's reported unsuccessful attempts to align with the Democratic campaign.

During a recent CNN interview, Trump spoke favorably of Kennedy, stating, "He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy. I've known him for a very long time." The former president added, "I didn't know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I'd be open to it."

Trump's comments follow reports that Kennedy had reached out to the "highest intermediaries" in Vice President Kamala Harris' camp, proposing to drop out of the race and endorse her in exchange for a cabinet position. According to sources, Harris' team showed "no interest in talking," leading to Kennedy's subsequent criticism of Harris and the Democratic Party.

The potential alliance between Trump and Kennedy marks a significant shift in the political landscape. Trump expressed enthusiasm about a possible endorsement from Kennedy, saying he would "love" it and that he's "always liked" him. When asked about appointing Kennedy to an administration role, Trump responded, "I probably would, if something like that would happen."

Kennedy, a lifelong Democrat, has been increasingly critical of his own party throughout the election cycle. In a recent social media post, he lambasted the Democrats' attempts to rebrand as the "party of liberty," citing issues of censorship, surveillance, and vaccine mandates.