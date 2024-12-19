Trump deploys 'art of the deal' to capitalize on Trudeau's weakness

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

President-elect Donald Trump has been repeatedly ridiculous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over being the "Governor" of the "Great State of Canada," prodding the PM by suggesting the country should become the 51st U.S. state.

Trump's comments come amid his threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, should Trudeau not secure the shared border.

On Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the incoming president's comments and whether he is actually serious — or whether this is one of Trump's notorious negotiation tactics.

“I'm 100% certain, going from memory [of reading Trump's book, The Art of the Deal], this kind of badgering and these dramatic statements are part of his negotiating style, I know they are,” Ezra said.

Trump strives to put others on the back foot, he added. With Canada, and Trudeau, in a precarious position, the president-elect's comments “started a chain reaction.”

“And now Chrystia Freeland is out of cabinet; and it looks like that scuppered Mark Carney's planned ascension to cabinet; and Trudeau couldn't be weaker at home or abroad. So, Trump keeps pumping this 51st state thing.”

While the U.S. demand on border security may seem harsh, it allowed enough time for border security to be stepped up.

“Aren't we supposed to be enforcing the laws now anyways? We already have police, and border police, why not, you know, just enforce the laws of our own country,” Ezra said.