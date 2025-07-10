Trump's Attorney General blames technical glitch for missing minute in Epstein suicide video

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi sought to quell public outrage regarding the DOJ's recent memo on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. A minute was missing from enhanced footage of Epstein's Manhattan prison cell, where he died.

An 11-hour video released by the Justice Department and FBI shows footage outside Epstein's prison cell door, though it skips from 11:58 p.m. to midnight, leading to claims refuting suicide, according to The Hill.

"And what was on that — there was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video… So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing," Bondi said during a Cabinet meeting.

"So we're looking for that video to release that as well to show that a minute is missing every night. And that's it on Epstein."

Before joining the FBI, Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino initially questioned the official story of Epstein's death, but now state he killed himself.

"The video wasn't conclusive," Bondi explained, though she clarified that prior evidence indicated suicide.

Bondi also clarified her February statement about an Epstein client list on her desk, referring to various case files.

MAGA supporters continue to scrutinize Bondi, Patel, and Bongino regarding an alleged Epstein government cover-up; many online claim Epstein was murdered to hide implicated officials, celebrities, and business leaders.

Rumours persist post-mortem that the client list will implicate high-profile individuals in sex crimes. "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends," according to a memo obtained by Axios.

U.S. President Donald Trump was agitated at the time after taking questions on the file. "Are people still talking about this guy – this creep?” Trump said. "That is unbelievable."

"I can't believe you are asking a question about Epstein at a time like this," he continued, referring to devastating flash flooding in Texas, killing dozens, and the passage of his Big Beautiful Bill.

Media personality Bill O'Reilly earlier spoke with Trump on the matter on March 17. According to his account, Trump said: "There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein's conduct."

"If that name gets out, those people are destroyed — because there's not going to be any context. The media doesn't care about context — so you can't do that," he added.

Rebel News attempted to reach the White House to verify those comments but did not hear back at publication.

Trump's promise to release more Epstein files underwhelmed his base; flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell's redacted address book were already public. Maxwell, an Epstein associate, is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

No further charges are expected, the memo states. "We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

It revealed that under Trump, the FBI and DOJ found no evidence to support claims that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a "client list," or was murdered.

Bondi stated that thousands of hours of video in the Epstein case contained child sex abuse material and would not be released.

Epstein pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in 2008 and was federally charged in 2019 for allegedly leading a sex trafficking operation with underage girls from 2002 to 2005. The convicted sex offender died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.