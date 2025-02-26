Trump floats reviving Keystone XL pipeline; Danielle Smith agrees

The U.S. cancelled the project during the early days of the Biden administration, but Trump's focus on energy independence has seen renewed interest in its development.

Resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline project was an idea U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early Monday following the Biden administration's decision to shutter the development in 2020.

The idea received quick approval from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who wrote the project “never should have been cancelled” in her own social media post.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on the shift from the U.S. and Premier Smith's support.

“An absolutely pitch perfect response to what (Trump) said,” Lise said, praising the premier's reply. “I do believe this is his way of throwing a lifeline to the Western provinces that he knows are dependent on that American trade for everything that we do out here.”

“Even on the debate stage (Monday) night, (the Liberals) are saying 'oh, we can cut off energy exports',” Sheila added. “And then Trump's like, 'actually we're going to build more pipelines to export more energy', and the Western premiers are like, 'yeah, we are'. It's like we [Eastern and Western Canada] are living in two different countries.”

