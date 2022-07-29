Trump calls for crackdown on gender and sexuality indoctrination in schools

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the ongoing trend of pushing gender ideology onto young children in schools.

Speaking at the America First Agenda Summit this week, Trump called for a crackdown on the sexualization of children.

Trump’s remarks follow efforts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been spearheading the charge for parental rights in education and pushing back against gender ideology indoctrination in schools. DeSantis' efforts have been increasingly adopted by conservatives across the United States and have even influenced conservative politicians abroad to fight back against woke indoctrination.

“Federal, state, and local governments should aggressively enforce existing statutes to stop the perverted sexualization of minor children,” Trump stated to the crowd. “You have the statutes.”

“A society that refuses to protect its children is a society that soon will not be able to protect anybody,” Trump asserted. “This is a hallmark of cultural and social decay against which we should fight back very hard and very soon. We don’t have time to wait years to do this.”

“The sickos who are pushing sexual content in kindergartens, or providing puberty-blockers to young children,” the former president continued. “They’re not just engaged in acts of depravity. In many cases, they are breaking the law and they should be held fully accountable.”

Following his comments on gender ideology, Trump turned his gaze towards the issue of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

“We should not allow men to play in women’s sports. It’s so disrespectful to women. So crazy,” Trump stated, bluntly.

Trump joked that he would become the “greatest women’s basketball coach in history” if he managed to get LeBron James to play on his all-women’s team.

“I’d go up to LeBron James… I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman?’ Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building. I will have the greatest team in history, they’ll never lose. Nobody will come within 70 points of this team,” Trump quipped.