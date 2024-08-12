Trump: 'Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on every policy' and 'conned' Americans
'Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on virtually every policy she has supported and lived by for her entire career, from the Border to Tips, and the Fake News Media isn’t reporting it,' the former president wrote on Truth Social.
Former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday of deceiving the American public by changing her stance on border security and mimicking his idea to abolish taxes on tips.
Over the weekend, Harris garnered attention when she pledged at a Las Vegas rally to remove taxes on tips if she wins the presidency, a policy initially introduced by Trump two months earlier, the Daily Wire reports.
“Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on virtually every policy she has supported and lived by for her entire career, from the Border to Tips, and the Fake News Media isn’t reporting it,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. “She sounds more like Trump than Trump, copying almost everything. She is conning the American public, and will flip right back. I will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! There will be no flipping!!!”
Trump initially suggested ending taxes on tips in June, during a rally in Las Vegas as well.
“So this is the first time I’ve said this, and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips, on people making tips,” Trump said at the rally. “And I think it’s going to be something that is deserved — more importantly — popular or unpopular, I do some unpopular things too, if it’s right for the country, I do what’s right.”
Trump also criticized Harris' recent claims of being strong on border security. In one of her new advertisements, she states that she backed “the toughest border control bill in decades” and refers to her as a “border state prosecutor.”
“Kamala Harris was put in sole charge of the Border,” Trump said on Monday. “It quickly became the WORST AND MOST DANGEROUS BORDER IN HISTORY. As President, Harris will completely DESTROY OUR COUNTRY!”
Trump holds a slight advantage in five of the seven crucial swing state polls, based on the latest polling averages, while Harris leads in Wisconsin and Michigan.
- By Ezra Levant
