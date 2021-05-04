Trump launches new website to communicate directly to followers

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump refuses to be silenced following his bans from every major social media platform. On Tuesday, Trump launched his own website, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” as a communications platform to reach out directly to his supporters.

Following his ban in January, Trump was forced to communicate with his supporters through press briefs, which were then spread by members of the media. His statements typically read in the same style as his tweets without the hindrance of a character limit. Now Trump will be able to do so directly without a middleman.

“Former President Trump on Tuesday launched a communications platform, which will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook,” Fox News reported.

The website is reportedly powered by Campaign Nucleus, which is described as a “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations” developed by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The space will allow Trump to post the equivalent of tweets and allow them to share his remarks on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Currently, there is no way for readers to respond or directly engage with his content.

"This is just a one-way communication," a source familiar with the platform told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

Advisors had previously told Fox News that Trump planned to move ahead with the creation of a social media platform after he was banned from Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, and a host of other platforms.

It is not clear if Trump’s new website is part of his plans to develop his own social media platform, or if it is a separate project entirely.