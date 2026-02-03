Trump launches Project Vault, where’s Mark Carney?

On February 2, U.S. President Trump unveiled Project Vault, a strategic stockpiling initiative designed to insulate U.S. businesses from supply shocks and geopolitical risk.

Introducing Project Vault, a critical mineral stockpile for American businesses, unaffected by market disruptions.

This comes as Canada’s relationship with its once closest ally continues to fray; following months of Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring the old Canada–U.S. partnership “over,” while openly flirting with Communist China under his so-called “New World Order.”

Then came the inevitable backtrack.

After tough talk and grandstanding with his elbows up and then down, leaving us with some quasi-chicken dance, Carney quietly walked those comments back in a call with Trump, tail tucked firmly between his legs.

As retired Lieutenant Colonel David Redman, one of the most credentialled defence analysts in North America, bluntly warned on a recent policy panel: China is not a partner — it’s an adversary.

Yet Carney seems determined to ignore that reality, even as Canada holds one of the strongest hands in the world on critical minerals. We have the reserves, the production capacity, the geography, and decades of trusted integration with the United States — everything Project Vault needs. Aluminum, lithium, nickel, cobalt, uranium, rare earths; you name it, Canada has it.

This should be an obvious, low-risk, high-reward partnership. It builds on the 2020 Canada–U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals and could be further formalized through a critical minerals chapter in the upcoming USMCA review, eliminating tariffs, aligning regulations, and enabling joint stockpiling.

Instead, Canada’s adrift thanks to weak leadership, political grandstanding and a completely tone-deaf government more focused on psyops than results.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly just admitted the Liberal governments strategy!



These big 'industrial policies,' AI strategies, defence plans… it's really about convincing Canadians and "giving them the idea that the government is in control"



Classic gaslighting

As the U.S. secures its supply chains, Carney shrugs when asked about trade talks, dismissing the fallout with a smug “who cares,” and calling it “boring.”

Who cares?

Ask Canadian auto workers, miners, manufacturers, and every family paying higher prices while their prime minister chases communist handshakes abroad instead of protecting jobs at home.