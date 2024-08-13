'We just don't have a president right now,' Trump, Musk slam lack of US leadership

AP Photo/Alex Brandon and AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a conversation that drew millions of listeners on X, Donald Trump and Elon Musk shared critical views of the current administration, suggesting that President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline has left the country without effective leadership.

Musk, the owner of X and CEO of several high-profile companies, bluntly stated, "I mean, he's clearly, like, we just don't have a president right now." This sentiment was echoed and expanded upon by Trump, who shifted focus to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump painted a grim picture of Harris' political career, saying, "You don't have a president, and [Vice President Kamala Harris] is going to be worse than him, because she is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco, and then as Attorney General, she destroyed California."

The former president elaborated on his critique of Harris, highlighting her tenure as District Attorney in San Francisco and later as California's Attorney General. He accused her of implementing policies that have negatively impacted California, particularly in terms of crime and public safety.

"What she has done to California is, well, you know better than I do, you just left California for a lot of those reasons," Trump said, addressing Musk. He went on to criticize policies such as cashless bail, claiming it has made the country more dangerous.

Trump also suggested that Harris is now attempting to adopt a tougher stance on certain issues, saying, "Our country is becoming a very dangerous place, and she is a radical left San Francisco liberal, and now she's trying to protect, now she's looking like, she wants to be more Trump than Trump."