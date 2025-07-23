On Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the DOJ will meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, imprisoned for sex trafficking, in the coming days. They are seeking "all credible evidence" related to the Epstein case.

President Donald Trump, claiming ignorance yesterday, called the development "appropriate."

Trump, who was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein, faces criticism for not releasing more info on the banker’s crimes and 2019 prison suicide, which he dismisses as a "witch hunt."

President Trump and AG Pam Bondi respond to a question about Epstein: pic.twitter.com/jyBGBx9dbq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2025

In an Oval Office Q&A, Trump pivoted to criticize Obama and other Democrats. His spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard, released materials alleging Obama officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"It's … unbelievable. Take a look at that and stop talking nonsense," Trump told reporters, referring to the Epstein controversy.

Trump suggested pursuing individuals over his 2016 election claims. Obama's office called these "outrageous," given widespread belief in Russian election interference.

The altercation follows a July 8 lashing by Trump, who appeared agitated after taking questions on the Epstein file. It follows a controversial admission by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) that no “client list” exists.

The guy that tried to frame the duly elected President Trump for treason is now claiming he has respect for the office of the presidency.



Notice…



Obama didn’t deny any of the allegations. pic.twitter.com/trSebQKDkv — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 22, 2025

On social media, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Trump risks losing base support if he doesn't release the Epstein files.

Trump’s promised disclosure of more files last year disappointed; flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell’s (Epstein associate serving 20 years for child sex trafficking) redacted address book were already public.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also demanded their release, announced Tuesday that the House would finish work a day early, canceling votes scheduled for later in the week.

Repeated Republican clashes over the files, including a deadlock in the House Rules Committee regarding a Democratic effort to force votes on the Epstein matter, led to the schedule change.

Trump is mistaken if he thinks the American people are just going to “move on” from the Epstein client list.



This is too big - it’s not going away. pic.twitter.com/SPF0R8c4V5 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) July 7, 2025

Trump, remained defiant for weeks, calling supporters focused on the Epstein files "weaklings" and stating he no longer wants their support. Attorney General Pam Bondi's retracted promise to release never-before-seen documents escalated tensions.

Driven by frustration and allied lawmakers, however, Trump abruptly reversed course. He directed Bondi to publicize case documents, reported Global News, leading to the upcoming meeting with Maxwell.

Bondi now seeks court permission to release grand jury information, but the President and Attorney General remain silent on additional federal evidence in the sprawling investigation.

Questions persist about Trump's name in government Epstein files due to their 1990s acquaintance and shared party attendance.

The Trump administration rolled out Phase I of the Epstein files Thursday, but fell short of meeting the expectations of the American people.https://t.co/pozuvwuOy9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2025

Epstein claimed in a 2017 interview that he was Trump's "closest friend." Trump, however, stated in 2019 that he was "not a fan of Epstein," hadn't "spoken to him for 15 years," and had barred Epstein from his golf resorts in the early 2000s.

Democrats demanded more information on the Epstein-Trump relationship last month in a scathing letter to no avail. A White House spokesperson condemned the effort as “another baseless stunt” from “left-wing lunatics” that “bears no weight in fact or reality.”

Last Thursday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed new details about a sexually suggestive note and sketch of a naked woman, allegedly drawn by Trump, that he wrote to Epstein as a 50th birthday gift organized by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump disavowed the note, calling it “a fake thing.” He stated, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” and added, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

The WSJ described the drawing as depicting a woman with "small arcs denoting breasts" and Trump's "squiggly" signature below her waist. The note concluded, “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”