Trump protestor tells Rebel News: 'I'll Alex Jones your a**es'

We asked protesters their thoughts on the Republican National Convention. And one such protestor said: "I'll Alex Jones your a**es."

She repeated the claim despite attempts by Rebel News reporters to ask questions. She appeared indifferent to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, the Republican Candidate for president.

Five days after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump delivered an impassioned plea for national unity as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the 2024 GOP National Convention in Milwaukee.



On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at the Presidential Candidate during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, the Republican Nominee, escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement have yet to ascertain his motive.

Another protestor also refused to comment on their protest of two people.