Trump raises over $200 million following Manhattan conviction

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In the wake of a guilty verdict delivered by a Manhattan jury last week, former President Donald Trump has reportedly amassed more than $200 million in campaign contributions, according to his son, Eric Trump. The revelation came during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Today exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Trump Organization Executive Vice President @EricTrump spoke about the surge in donations to his father's campaign following the verdict in New York.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WTOMfqRMZm — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) June 2, 2024

When asked about the amount of money raised since last Thursday's verdict, Eric Trump, whose wife Lara Trump serves as the Republican National Committee co-chair, shared what he called "inside information." He stated that just before leaving his house, he inquired about the fundraising numbers with his wife, who informed him that small-dollar donations alone had surpassed $70 million. These contributions, he noted, were primarily in the range of $21 to $43 per donor.

"If you add the large dollar donations to it, you're over $200 million," Eric Trump added, emphasizing the significant influx of funds in the days following his father's conviction.

Notably, Eric Trump pointed out that "30 percent of those people have never been seen before by a political party," indicating a surge in first-time political donors. He attributed this phenomenon to the anger and frustration felt by Americans who believe that the former president is being unfairly targeted by the system.

"These are Americans who are pissed off," he said. "They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe he's getting bamboozled by a system."

The substantial fundraising haul underscores the unwavering support Donald Trump continues to garner from his base, even in the face of legal challenges and political adversity.