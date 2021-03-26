Trump rips Biden for softball first press conference, attitude towards China

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump has remained a vocal opponent of President Joe Biden, and Biden’s first press conference as president provided the infamously caustic Trump with an opportunity to once again rip into his former opponent.

Following Biden’s press conference on Thursday, Trump slammed the ordeal as “ridiculous” in comments made in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.

“Well, they were strange questions, and they were asked in a very interesting way,” Trump said, reports the Hill. “It was like softballs, like you are throwing softballs up, and it’s just a different world. Nobody has seen anything like it. You know it. You know it better than anybody. You cover it so well. And it’s very sad to watch, actually, they are feeding him questions. They are easy questions. I noticed [Fox News reporter] Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today.”

As reported by the Daily Wire, Biden appeared to call on pre-selected reporters, who offered softball questions to the president. He was also photographed referring to a sheet he used at the podium.

“And there could be no difficult questions. And they were ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy,” Trump added. “You know, he just, look, the whole thing is ridiculous. You know it, and so do I.”

Later in the interview, Trump weighed in on the Biden administration’s meeting with Chinese officials, which previously earned Biden criticism after the Chinese delegates were allowed to speak poorly of the United States while on American soil, as reported by Rebel News.

“China ends up delivering this major rebuke to the United States, to our faces, essentially saying that we have no standing to lecture them because of our own issues of racism that have been perpetually parroted by Democrats,” Laura Ingraham said. “Did the Chinese ever lecture you or your people about America’s racism problem?”

“We never had anything like that happen,” replied Trump. “That was an embarrassment. It was an absolute embarrassment to our country. I could not believe it. I couldn’t believe the meeting. Even the location. So many different elements of what took place when they started and they went on and on and on.”

Trump said that the American delegation should have walked out of the meeting.

“Nobody ever talked to my group that way. Nobody ever talked to me that way. I can tell you that,” he said. “And if they did, I would have doubled up the tariffs, which frankly, were something we probably should have done anyway.”

Biden has faced widespread criticism for his dealings with China and his apparent efforts to downplay the threat the community country poses to the United States have not gone unnoticed. Former Trump administration officials have questioned Biden’s ability to deal with China’s efforts to surpass the United States on the world stage.