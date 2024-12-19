Trump’s border czar BASHES Trudeau for illegal immigration surge

Trump’s incoming border czar says Trudeau’s incompetence on border security has jeopardized American lives, pointing to a surge in illegal immigration.

“We can secure the border. We did it before – this time we're gonna finish the job,” said Tom Homan, a former acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“How many came through Canada, do you know?” asked Tucker Carlson, a podcaster. “The number, depending on what sector you look at, is [a] 600 to 800% increase on the northern border, specifically in upstate New York where I grew up,” he replied.

Approximately 25,000 illegal immigrants tried entering the U.S. from Canada this year, according to the province of Québec, with most illegal crossings occurring at the “Swanton Sector,” a stretch of land where Ontario and Québec meet the borders of New York State, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The RCMP can only arrest illegal immigrants travelling with a human smuggler, confirmed a spokesperson. Smugglers are charging illegal immigrants upwards of $45,000 to sneak people across the border, with thousands then making asylum claims.

The number of undocumented persons currently living in Canada is unknown, but an estimated 500,000 people could be in the country without status, according to an April 24 briefing note titled Undocumented Migrants. Nearly five million temporary residents will have their visas or permits expire by the end of 2025.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a $1.3 billion package Tuesday evening to bolster border security, and minimize illegal entries into the United States.

Last year, a five-page document prepared by the RCMP detailed how organized crime groups have established a stronger foothold in Canada, leading to an illegal immigration surge into the U.S.

Roxham Road’s closure on March 24, 2023 only diverted traffic to airports, going from 2,320 asylum claims in 2015 to 41,350 last year, according to immigration critic Tom Kmiec, of whom many are Mexican nationals.

“A lot of Indians [and] Pakistanis … [also] come to the northern border,” Homan said. “They can afford to fly to Canada and cross the northern border, which is wide open because there's a lot of border [with] very few agents.”

Canada’s Border Plan funds additional helicopters, drones, and surveillance towers to provide 24/7 monitoring between ports of entry, though specifics are not yet known.

Ottawa also warned migrants and illegal immigrants not to come to Canada through a series of advertisements, running in 11 languages. They also reduced immigration targets in October to no avail.

The Trudeau government has until the president-elect’s January 20th inauguration to address its porous borders. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Homan notes that Canada remains an easy access point for illicit activity. “The problem with the northern border is a huge national security issue,” he previously told reporters, referencing foreigners who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expressed concern with the number of watchlist members issued Canadian documents, making it increasingly difficult to properly identify them. When non-citizens attempt to enter the U.S. illegally, they are arrested. If sufficient grounds are not established to make an arrest, they will send the person back to Canada regardless.

The U.S. CBP has warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes or face prompt consequences.

Examples include a foiled terrorist plot by Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a foreign student, who tried entering the U.S. in September to kill Jews.

Homan said watchlist members use Canada as a gateway into America. “It's one of the things I'll tackle when I'm in the White House,” he said.