Trump's latest tariffs should serve as a wake-up call for Carney

President Donald Trump has turned up the pressure on Canada, announcing a 35% tariff on Canadian goods effective today, August 1, 2025. This escalation from the 25% tariff imposed earlier this year is rooted in what the White House calls a “national emergency” fueled by the fentanyl crisis.

Trump points to Canada as a hub for Mexican cartels operating “super labs” in rural western provinces, producing 44 to 66 pounds of fentanyl weekly—enough to devastate millions of lives. With fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Canada border surpassing the last three years combined, Trump argues Canada isn’t doing enough to stem the tide of illicit drugs.

The tariffs, exempting goods under the USMCA trade agreement, will hit Canadian businesses, workers, and families hard.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to social media, urging the U.S. to reconsider, emphasizing Canada’s role as a loyal trading partner and warning of higher costs for Americans. Yet, Ford’s plea sidesteps a crucial issue: Canada’s porous borders. Instead of addressing unchecked immigration, drug trafficking, and organized crime, he deflects, leaving unanswered questions about why our borders remain so vulnerable.

Where’s the newly minted Mark Carney in all this?

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed a fentanyl czar in February, but his inaction is glaring. While cartels exploit our borders, Carney seems more preoccupied with other priorities — like boosting the CBC’s budget by $42 million to $1.43 billion annually, even as the British Columbia RCMP faces a proposed 2% budget cut over three years.

Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko nailed it: “There’s no point appointing a fentanyl czar if you’re not going to make sure the police have every available tool to combat… drug trafficking.”

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay have exposed this crisis firsthand, reporting from Champlain, New York, and Franklin, Quebec, with footage revealing how criminal networks exploit open borders, smuggling migrants and drugs for massive profits.

The RCMP has trail cameras — arguably better than theirs — but seem stuck in the ditch, literally and figuratively, as drone footage shows.

Meanwhile, cartels thrive, and the opioid crisis rages on.

Fentanyl is a scourge, and cartels setting up shop in Canada is a problem we must confront. But Canada’s soft-on-crime policies, open borders, and taxpayer-funded perks for illegal immigrants have created a perfect storm.

We’ve rolled out the red carpet for chaos, and now we’re paying the price.

Still, the U.S. isn’t blameless. Demand fuels supply, and America’s appetite for these drugs drives the trade.

These tariffs mean that Canadian exporters, from farmers to manufacturers, face crippling costs. Prices will rise, jobs will vanish, and consumers on both sides of the border will feel the pinch.

Trump’s “America First” rhetoric may resonate with his base, but punishing a key ally like Canada undermines the teamwork needed to tackle this crisis, though Canada’s efforts look woefully inadequate.

Ford’s right to push back, but social media posts won’t cut it. Ottawa must act — mass deportations, robust border enforcement, and a relentless crackdown on cartels are long overdue.

Instead of sipping lakeside cocktails, Carney needs to secure our borders and dismantle these criminal networks.

Trump’s tariffs are a harsh spotlight on Canada’s failures. It’s time to show backbone, work with our neighbours, and protect our people.