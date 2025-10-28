Trump shines, Carney stumbles as leaders meet for Asia trade summit

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Malaysia this week, with invitations extended to Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump as well.

While there, Trump oversaw a historic peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand, and the Council on Foreign Relations remarking how, “in short order, the president made frameworks for multiple new trade deals that would go beyond existing limited agreements about tariffs with Southeast Asian states.”

Carney, meanwhile, offered empty jargon and subtle jabs at the American leader.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on the performance of the two leaders at the ASEAN summit.

“I think that Mark Carney likes giving speeches in faraway places and sounding like a boring Goldman Sachs analyst, which he is,” Ezra said, decrying the PM's “jargon-filled word salad” way of speaking.

“No one there cared what Carney had to say,” he remarked about his speech to ASEAN leaders.

“In 2025, no one really cares about someone talking about a 'rules-based order' — that's the idea that economic power and military power don't really count, it's whatever 'rules' some bureaucrats at the UN published that matter,” Ezra explained. “That's just not how the world works.”

Looking at just one of the agreements reached between the U.S. and Malaysia, Ezra said he'd “characterize it two ways: number one, Malaysia pays to sell its goods into America and agrees to let America sell significant goods into Malaysia on favoured terms.”

But not only is it good for business, “more importantly, America locks in Malaysia's rare earths, dealing a blow to China's ambitions in the region.”

With world leaders now departing from the summit, “based on what you've seen, Trump is absolutely going to devour Carney, isn't he?” said Ezra.