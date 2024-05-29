Trump slams 'rigged' trial, claims even Mother Teresa couldn't beat charges

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at what he called a "rigged" trial on Wednesday, speaking to reporters after Judge Juan Merchan delivered jury instructions in his Manhattan hush-money case.

Trump, who has pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, argued that the trial was set up in such a way that even a saint could not expect to be acquitted.

When asked about his thoughts on the impending verdict, Trump made it clear that he believed the entire trial to be unfair. "I would say in listening to the charges from the judge, as, you know, very conflicted and corrupt because of the confliction — very, very corrupt, Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged," the former president stated.

The comments took place amidst the ongoing trial brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

🚨BREAKING: Trump addresses the media as the jury begins to deliberate in the New York "hush money" trial:



"Mother Theresa could not beat these charges...this whole thing is rigged. The Judge is so conflicted he can't breathe."



"I took a big lead in the polls over the last few… pic.twitter.com/gVaU2ZBKJc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 29, 2024

Trump went on to criticize the state of the country, saying, "The whole country is a mess between the borders and fake elections. And you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can't breathe. He's got to do his job. And it's not for me, that I can tell you. It's a disgrace. And I mean that Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we'll see. We'll see how we do."

The former president also pointed out that other prosecutors had declined to pursue the case seven years earlier, and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of waiting until the run-up to a presidential election to move forward with the charges. This timing, according to Trump, suggests political motivation behind the trial.

Trump concluded his remarks by taking a swipe at actor Robert De Niro, who had participated in a Biden campaign event the previous day. "Then they have a protest with Robert De Niro yesterday who is a fool, a broken down fool. He got MAGA'd yesterday. He got a big dose of it," Trump said, before emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election. "Remember, November 5, the most important day in the history of our country. In the meantime, this trial is rigged."

Critics of the former president argue that the charges against him are well-founded and that the trial is a necessary step in holding him accountable for his actions. Supporters, on the other hand, echo Trump's sentiments, claiming that the trial is a politically motivated witch hunt designed to derail his potential return to the White House.