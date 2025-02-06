Trump stress tests Canada — and we failed

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has been signing executive orders and making international moves like few could have anticipated. As part of his pledge to strengthen the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, Trump took aim at both countries with tariff threats.

With the U.S. leader making comments about Canada becoming the 51st state and threatening to impose economic sanctions, divisions among Canada's political class re-emerged and highlighted the economic struggles the country faces.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how many Canadian leaders — outside of actions like those taken by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who attempted to address Trump's concerns and de-escalate the tension — failed to pass this crucial stress test.

“What has Trump revealed with his two months of challenging us, taunting us about tariffs?” Ezra asked. “I think it's revealed a lot of things. The first thing is, there really is no Team Canada. There's no Canadian champion, other than just as a slogan.”

He pointed to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who called on a united approach to respond to the tariff threat — which leaned heavily on using Alberta's oil and gas to counter American actions — only to then suggest there was no “social acceptability” for pipelines to pass through the province.

“Yeah, so much for Team Canada. It's sort of fake, and you don't have a prime minister who's willing to assert that pipelines have to go through. So much for the emergency.”