Trump sues Big Tech over censorship: is it too little, too late?

Former president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he was going to launch a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, along with the CEOs of those companies, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

Each company took action against Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The question is, is this action against the tech giants too little, too late?

Breitbart tech editor Allum Bokhari joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to weigh in on Trump's efforts to defeat Big Tech censorship.

Telling Ezra about whether he thought there would be any success from this lawsuit, Allum pointed out how the Trump administration and Republican legislators had their opportunity to take action, but failed to capitalize on that chance:

It's good that he's suing and something may come of it. We talked earlier this year about [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas saying that the Supreme Court might need to make a ruling on tech censorship at some point. Which really says a lot, the Supreme Court rarely does that and conservative justices especially rarely do that — say they're going to have to make a ruling on this issue that hasn't been decided by legislators yet. And that speaks to the fact that this has been going on for five years now. Big Tech just obliterating the first amendment rights of Americans and both the Trump and Republicans in Congress failed to do anything about it when they could have done it.

