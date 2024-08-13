Trump: Surviving assassination attempt strengthened his faith

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

In a revealing conversation with X owner Elon Musk on Monday night, former President Donald Trump opened up about the assassination attempt he survived last month, stating that the experience has deepened his religious faith.

During the widely-watched X Space event, Trump recounted the harrowing incident that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, providing new details about the moment of the attack. "I knew that I was struck by a bullet in the ear," Trump said, explaining why he dropped to the ground so quickly.

The former president emphasized a crucial moment that he believes saved his life. Trump turned his head to read a chart displayed at his rally just as the would-be assassin started shooting. This split-second movement, Trump suggested, was more than mere coincidence.

"Now, I'm more of a believer," Trump declared, implying that the experience had reinforced his faith in a higher power. He went further, describing the timely turn of his head as "an act of God" and "a miracle."

PRESIDENT TRUMP:



"I knew immediately that it was a bullet. I knew immediately that it was at the ear... For those people that don't believe in God, I think we all have to start thinking about that."#TrumpOnXpic.twitter.com/RQeHNbxX5s — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Trump's candid reflections on the incident offer a glimpse into his state of mind following the close call. His interpretation of the events as divinely influenced adds a spiritual dimension to what was already a dramatic episode in his ongoing presidential campaign.

The conversation with Musk, which drew millions of listeners, covered various topics, but Trump's comments on the assassination attempt stood out for their personal nature and the former president's willingness to discuss his religious beliefs.