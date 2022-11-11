Trump takes aim at DeSantis after Florida governor's resounding victory

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Benjamin Weingarten joined Ezra to discuss how the battle for control of the Republican Party between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is rapidly heating up.

As stated by Mr. Weingarten, "My personal view is that Donald Trump should never be underestimated. Both of these figures bring tremendous capabilities to the table. Donald Trump put on the map places and people that were never on the map."

He went on to say, "Sort of the conventional wisdom around DeSantis essentially is that he's Trump, but younger, without the baggage, hyper-competent, and he can bring sort of all Trump's positives to the table and none of Trump's negatives to the table."

"On the other hand, Donald Trump is someone who did lead a movement, who put places on the map that had never been on the map in recent memory certainly for Republicans, and who has an intense fan base and a large fan base that's unmatched, certainly in my lifetime and maybe in the political history of America, and that shouldn't be discounted," added Mr. Weingarten.

