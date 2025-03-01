Trump takes Zelensky to task during heated press conference

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky travelled to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump this week, only for negotiations to turn sour when the pair, along with Vice-President JD Vance, got into a heated discussion over Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took an in-depth look at this remarkable moment, which saw dramatics play out in front of the public instead of behind closed doors.

“I can only Vladimir Putin and the Russian foreign ministry watching this video just shocked,” remarked Ezra. “Volodymr Zelensky, in the course of 20 minutes, I believe has done more damage to his reputation in the United States, or at least to Republicans — and by the way, right now they control all the branches of the government.”

If Zelensky had been able to avoid an outburst at Trump, he would have seen continued support from the U.S., Ezra added.

“I've just never seen anything like that. And all I've been thinking since I saw that earlier today, was who was speaking in Volodymr Zelensky's ear? Who put him in that frame of mind? Or is that his natural state?”