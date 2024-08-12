Trump to sue FBI for $100 million over Mar-a-Lago raid
The former president alleges that the 2022 search was intended to derail his 2024 campaign.
Donald Trump has notified the federal government of his intent to sue over the FBI's August 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, Fox Business reported on Monday. Trump's legal team is seeking $100 million in damages, citing invasion of privacy, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process.
The raid, which occurred approximately 18 months after Trump left office, led to Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents. However, last month, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case, ruling Smith's appointment unconstitutional, the Daily Wire reports.
Trump's lawyers contend that the raid's primary purpose was to hinder his 2024 presidential campaign. "That's what President Trump believes the entire special counsel investigation was about, interfering with his ability to get elected," said Daniel Epstein, counsel to the former president.
The legal team also argues that the FBI deviated from standard protocol by not notifying Trump or his lawyers before conducting the search. Earlier this year, the FBI stated that the Biden administration had authorized the "use of deadly force" during the raid, describing it as consistent with standard operating procedures.
Internal FBI emails allegedly show agents questioning whether they had sufficient probable cause for the search, according to Trump's lawyers. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) later revealed that Steven D'Antuono, former assistant director of the FBI's Washington Field Office, had expressed concerns about the raid's unusual features.
Trump's legal team argues that Garland should have recognized Trump's immunity as a former president regarding the handling of classified documents, and that Smith's appointment as special counsel was improper.
The federal government now has six months to decide whether to settle Trump's claim. If no settlement is reached, the former president may proceed with the lawsuit.
- By Ezra Levant
