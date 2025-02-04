Trump, Trudeau announce border plan: but who blinked first?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

As President Donald Trump's deadline loomed, Canada and the United States reached a deal that will, for the time being, delay the imposition of tariffs. The deal was similar in detail to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's December announcement of border security measures and followed the U.S. and Mexico reaching an agreement on border security earlier in the day.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the ways Canada effectively tariffs its own goods and wondered if what many were asserting online — that Trudeau and Canada had blinked first in negotiations with Trump — was actually the case.

“Who put those tariffs on us, to make us pay double for dairy and poultry?” Ezra asked. “Who was that dastardly person who put the tariffs on us for that? Was it Donald Trump? No. It was our own government,” he said, referring to Canada's restrictive policy of supply management.

The same applies to Canada's banking and cellphone sectors, which both bar outside competition from entering the market.

“You know what's happening in just a couple months on April 1? Justin Trudeau is ratcheting up the carbon tax by how much — 19%, who did that to us!?” Ezra remarked. “Who's devastating our economy? Trudeau and our closed socialist system.”

Switching to negotiations between the Canadian and U.S. leaders, Ezra said a case could be made that “Trudeau held the line.”

“He had already announced $1.3 billion,” he said, noting the appointment of a fentanyl czar could be largely meaningless and that it's unclear if only the U.S. is designating Mexican cartels as terrorists or if the same would apply in Canada.

“Trudeau can rightly say that Trump sort of blinked,” Ezra acknowledged. “But on the other hand, I think Trump succeeded in getting Canada's full attention and making our country take border control seriously for the first time.”