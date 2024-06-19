Trump vows to cut funding for schools promoting CRT and 'transgender insanity'

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Former President Donald Trump pledged to take swift action against schools that teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) and promote what he termed "transgender insanity" if he is elected to a second term in the White House.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters less than a month before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump criticized the "inappropriate" content being taught to children and vowed to withdraw funding from schools that advance leftist racial and gender theories.

"On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding of any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the lives of our children," Trump declared, eliciting applause from the audience in Racine, WI, the Daily Wire reported.

He also stated that he would withhold funding from schools with vaccine or mask mandates and would work to keep men out of women's sports, expressing his disbelief at the need to address such issues.

“And I will not give one penny to a school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said. “And I will keep … some of these things [are] embarrassing to say … I will keep men out of women’s sports. Why would you have to say that? You go back 10-15 years, and somebody would say, ‘What’s that all about?'”

Trump's commitment to defunding schools that promote CRT and other controversial content aligns with statements he made earlier in his 2024 presidential campaign.

In March 2023, while addressing supporters in Iowa, he promised to push back against CRT and LGBT policies being imposed on children, suggesting that he would "break up" the Department of Education and advocate for universal school choice, deeming these measures necessary to "save our country from destruction."

Last month, the former president also criticized President Joe Biden's Title IX changes, which extend protections against discrimination to include students' sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We’re gonna end it on day one,” Trump said. “Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we’re gonna change it — on day one it’s gonna be changed.”