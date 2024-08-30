Trump vows to reinstate federal death penalty if elected
The former president is targeting drug dealers, child rapists, and cop killers in the proposed crime crackdown.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Donald Trump declared his intention to lift the moratorium on federal executions if he returns to the White House. Trump emphasized that reinstating the death penalty would be a priority on his first day in office, targeting those convicted of serious crimes.
"Of course, I would. I would have executions on major drug dealers," Trump stated. He added that his administration would consider capital punishment for "perhaps, the raping of a child, the killing of a police officer. I would have executions on the people that violently kill people."
During Trump's previous term, 13 federal death row inmates were executed. In contrast, the Biden administration, through Attorney General Merrick Garland, imposed a moratorium on federal capital punishment in 2021 to review execution protocols.
Trump's stance on the death penalty is part of a broader plan to combat crime. He has previously advocated for executing drug dealers and cop killers.
Reports suggest that Trump may soon announce plans to seek capital punishment for those convicted of sexually abusing or trafficking children.
At a recent U.S.-Mexico border visit, Trump reiterated his position on drug-related crimes, stating, "The average drug dealer kills 500 people during that person's lifetime. I would have no problem with that. If you're going to stop the drug epidemic, you're going to have to have a death penalty."
The former president has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, for her perceived lenient stance on crime.
Harris, who previously served as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general, has had a complex history with capital punishment, initially opposing it but later stating she would enforce it as required by law.
- By Ezra Levant
