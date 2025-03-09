Trump wants Canada to 'fall in line' with latest tariff threats

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Breitbart's Joel Pollak addressed Canada-U.S. relations in a special edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada last Tuesday for not addressing its porous borders. In response, Canada introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products.

Trump then delayed tariffs again, before threatening a 250% border tax on Canadian dairy to end the week.

"I don't think that any amount of retaliation is actually going to shake him from this course," said Pollak. "He wants Canada completely on board."

"We don't need energy from Canada, we don't need anything from Canada": President Trump speaks on the self-sufficiency of the U.S. after scaling back Canadian tariffs. pic.twitter.com/EQ9tPeMfY7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2025

Trump appears willing to hurt American consumers to prove a point, though that appears to be a risk he's willing to take.

"I think he's trying to bring everybody into step, more than anything else," said Pollak.

"The irony is that even though it's a trade war, I think the things that Canada could do to avoid the trade war have nothing to do with trade or tariffs," he added. "They largely have to do with border enforcement and a kind of harmonization of diplomatic and military policies."

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand counter-tariffs to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks time.