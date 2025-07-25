Pam Bondi allegedly told Trump he was named in Epstein files

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly informed President Trump in May that his name was in documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, unnamed sources told CNN.

The conversation apparently included Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and was a "routine briefing" on Justice Department findings, with discussions not solely focused on Trump's name in the files.

On Tuesday, Deputy Blanche announced the DOJ will meet with Epstein trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in the coming days, seeking "all credible evidence" related to the Epstein case.

Trump claimed ignorance of the recent development.

A White House official told CNN that Trump's name allegedly being in the files isn't "groundbreaking or new,” as there's no evidence of Trump's involvement in wrongdoing.

Sources close to the department's review stated that the files contained several unsubstantiated and incredible claims, including some about Trump.

The President’s name in the documents offers no new insight into his connection with the sex offender; the context and credibility of its appearance remain unclear.

Last week, Trump denied ever being informed of his name appearing in the Epstein documents. “No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing,” he said.

The president faces ongoing backlash from his base and ardent supporters over AG Bondi’s decision to withhold documents related to the Epstein investigation.

Driven by frustration and allied lawmakers, Trump abruptly reversed course. He directed Bondi to publicize case documents, reported Global News, ahead of the upcoming meeting with Maxwell.

White House officials were reportedly angered that AG Bondi did not redact Trump’s name from Epstein binders distributed to influencers in February, a failure that has been a longstanding point of contention between the DOJ and the White House.

Bondi and Blanche stated Wednesday that the DOJ and FBI found "nothing in the Epstein files warranted further investigation or prosecution." They've moved to unseal grand jury transcripts and informed the President of the findings.

Trump, who was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein, faces criticism for not releasing more info on the banker’s crimes and 2019 prison suicide, which he called a "witch hunt."

In a recent Oval Office Q&A, Trump called on Americans to “stop talking nonsense,” referring to Epstein. This follows a controversial admission by the FBI and DOJ that no "client list" exists.

Epstein claimed in a 2017 interview that he was Trump's "closest friend." Trump, however, stated in 2019 that he was "not a fan of Epstein," hadn't "spoken to him for 15 years," and had barred Epstein from his golf resorts in the early 2000s.

White House communications director Steven Cheung confirmed Trump had previously expelled Epstein from his club for being a "creep," dismissing claims of a tight-knit relationship as "fake news" from Democrats and liberal media.

The Wall Street Journal reported last Thursday on a sexually suggestive note and drawing of a naked woman, allegedly by Trump, given to Epstein as a 50th birthday gift arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump called the note "a fake thing."

The drawing depicted a woman with "small arcs denoting breasts" and Trump's "squiggly" signature below her waist, with the note concluding, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”