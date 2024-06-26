Tucker Carlson dismantles 'stupid' Australian mainstream media narrative

Tucker Carlson confronted an Australian reporter who accused him of promoting the Great Replacement Theory during an epic confrontation at a Canberra event on Tuesday.

The conversation quickly escalated as Carlson firmly denied the allegations, calling out the reporter for misrepresenting his views.

"You've mentioned the idea of white Australians being replaced by nonwhite immigrants, often referred to as the Great Replacement Theory," the reporter began. "This is the same idea—"

"Have I said that whites are being replaced? I don't think I said that," Carlson interrupted. "I said native-born Americans are being replaced, including blacks, native-born Americans. I've never said that whites are being replaced, not one time. And you can't cite it."

The reporter persisted, claiming Carlson's show had referenced the theory numerous times. Carlson challenged this, stating:

"You actually can't cite it because I didn't say it and I don't believe it. My concern is that the people who are born in the country are the main responsibility of its leaders."

Carlson elaborated on his position, criticising leaders who prioritise immigrants over native citizens.

"The U.S. population is growing because we're importing people from other countries. My view is that happy people have children, and a functioning economy allows them to do that."

The exchange took a turn when the reporter linked Carlson's views to violent incidents, including a mass shooting in Buffalo. Carlson responded with frustration:

"How do they get people this stupid in the media? I'm totally against violence. Nothing I said would inspire anything."

Addressing the topic of gun control, Carlson stated:

"I don't support disarming law-abiding people. A sovereign person has the right to defend himself and his family. I'm opposed to harming anyone."

Carlson called for honest journalism, highlighting his ongoing critique of mainstream media narratives.