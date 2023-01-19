Tucker Carlson reacts to Rebel News asking the tough questions in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he was glad the Rebel News team was on the ground in Davos at the World Economic Forum to press the elites in person on the questions the public really wants to know the answers to.

Since landing in Davos last week, Rebel journalists have tracked down some of the world's most powerful and influential leaders to put the tough questions to them that invited mainstream journalists in attendance refuse to ask.

"The weird thing is, we've been getting news about the effects of the Pfizer shot for more than a year now and no-one seems to have thought to ask the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, who has gotten incredibly rich from the shots, what he thinks of it," Carlson said on air.

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini caught Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla walking the streets of Davos and asked him a total of 29 questions which Bourla refused to answer.

Later in the day they found U.S special envoy for climate, John Kerry, who FOX's Jesse Watters noted on-air "wasn't really happy" to see the Rebel team who put the hard questions to him.

Kerry claims he flies commercial only, but our team noted that the airport seems to only take private flights.

The Rebel News team is on the ground in Davos all week, you can see our coverage at WEFReports.com